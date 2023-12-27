Two years after Kingston Springs tornado, survivors offer advice to December tornado victims

“My heart is just broke for these people.”
Damage from a Dec. 9 tornado in Clarksville.
Damage from a Dec. 9 tornado in Clarksville.(WSMV)
By Michael Warrick
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - For 2021 tornado survivor Linda Orr, seeing the images of this month’s deadly tornados in Middle Tennessee was heartbreaking.

Orr almost lost her home in an EF-2 tornado that struck parts of Kingston Springs on Dec. 11, 2021. Because of the damage it caused, Orr was out of her home for 14 months.

“I know it’s hard right at Christmas,” Orr said. “I didn’t even realize Christmas had come and gone that year.”

Orr leaned on countless charities, churches, friends and family members who helped her rebuild. Her advice is to accept the help that’s out there.

“My heart is just broke for these people,” Orr said. “You don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring, but just keep holding your hand out and getting help wherever you can.”

FEMA has opened disaster recovery centers in the hardest hit areas from the deadly Dec. 9 tornados.

As someone who nearly lost her home, Orr’s story is one of patience and persistence, waiting 14 months for the house she called home for nearly 50 years.

While she says she didn’t receive help from FEMA because of her insurance coverage, she did receive help from the American Red Cross.

You can learn more about FEMA eligibility here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

