Volunteers and supplies needed for Knoxville, Knox County homeless warming centers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville and Knox County area homeless service providers and churches plan to open overnight warming centers for people who live outside during the year’s coldest days, but they need some help.

The Knoxville-Knox County Office on Housing Stability is partnering with various locations to offer warming centers. Still, the office said it needs volunteers and supplies to make it happen.

It needs volunteers to deliver meals, set up cots, check people in or stay overnight from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15. It also needs new or used supplies like sleeping bags, bedding (especially comforters) and scrubs of all sizes. It’s also asking for toiletries, socks and underwear, but only in new condition.

Those interested in donating can contact Knox Area Rescue Ministries at (865) 673-6540 or by email at info@karm.org. Those interested in volunteering can do so by calling 211 or emailing the Knoxville-Knox County Office of Housing Stability at office@knoxtnhousing.org.

