Car crashes into Knoxville laundromat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville laundromat is in the process of repairs after a car crashed into their building early Tuesday morning around 7 a.m.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the driver hit a curb, overcorrected, possibly hydroplaned, and veered off the road, and crashed into the front of Bluewater Laundromat.

“We just had a good ole day and were all ready to come into work, and then pow! There comes a car,” said employee Haley Smith.

The crash shattered multiple sets of glass windows of the business along with Christmas decorations in the front of the building.

There are now boards over the windows so the laundromat can remain open, as employees are thankful nobody was injured.

“We usually have people here early in the mornings, and if someone was there, someone could have gotten really, really hurt. Like, I mean, my mamaw was back there cleaning, and she could have gotten run over. I mean, it was a few minutes after she was done mopping,” said Smith.

The driver was cited for no proof of insurance but was not arrested, according to KPD.

Bluewater Laundromat is open once again after closing for one day, and are actively working to repair and replace the damaged areas.

