Car fire causes delays on I-40 East Thursday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A car fire on I-40 East at Campbell Station Road caused major delays for drivers on Thursday morning.

At around 7:40 a.m., the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the fire via TDOT SmartWay cameras. As crews responded to flames, extreme congestion built in West Knoxville from the site of the fire at Campbell Station Road to Watt Road, near the Loudon County line. The entry ramp from Campbell Station Road and the far-right eastbound lane were closed.

A crash did not cause the fire. The driver was able to exit the vehicle and call 911, Knox County dispatch told WVLT News.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

