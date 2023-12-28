Cold air, rain to a witnry mix and snow arrive Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cooler air continues to move in to end the week and the first half of the weekend. Rain to a wintry mix and some snow is possible Friday and Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds move in tonight with temperatures dropping to near 33 degrees by Friday morning. We’ll see some flurries by the morning.

Scattered showers move into East Tennessee throughout the day on Friday. With temperatures ranging from the low to mid-30s in the higher elevations and highs near 41 degrees in the valley, we’ll see all types of precipitation. A wintry mix to some snow showers are likely along the Plateau, mountains, and parts of Southeastern Kentucky. In the valley, we’ll see mostly rain. Some flurries and a wintry mix is possible at times, but we won’t see anything stick. Winds will gust up to 15 to 20 mph, making it feel like the 30s all day!

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain to snow showers linger overnight Friday into Saturday. By the end of the day on Saturday, parts of the Plateau could see a light dusting of snow to several inches of snow along the mountaintops.

The clouds linger all day Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. By New Year’s Eve on Sunday, sunshine returns with highs in the lower 50s! It’s breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures are back to chilly for the new year. Monday features spotty rain to snow again, but most of the snow stays in the mountains. Highs remain in the 40s with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s for the first week of the new year.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

