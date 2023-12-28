Getting colder with some wintry mix to snow showers on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colder air continues to push in, leaving us below average for several days. We’re still tracking a wintry mix of showers Friday into Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are breaking up, with only a stray rain shower this morning. The wind makes it feel colder, and we’re starting the day around 41 degrees with upper 30s in the higher elevations.

We’ll see more breaks in the clouds the second half of today, with a high of only 46 degrees. The southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph can make it feel cooler. We’ll see clouds close up again this evening.

Tonight is mostly cloudy with spotty showers moving in. With a drop to 33 degrees by the morning, we could see some flurries fly in the Valley and spotty light snow showers in the higher elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday comes with a 40% coverage of our area in showers, but that’s all types of precipitation and changes in type at times in areas like the Valley. We have flurries to light snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the Valley in the afternoon but changing to a wintry mix to snow showers in the higher elevations at times. Then in the evening to overnight, that scattered coverage continues, and some flurries will be possible again in the Valley with light to moderate snow showers in the higher elevations. This adds up to spotty half an inch of to stray one inch of snow on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line, and several inches of snow in the Smokies as it stays as snow from Friday morning through Saturday.

Friday is a colder day at only 41 degrees, but the southwesterly wind is 10 to 15 mph and gusts to around 20 mph so it feels like the 20s in the higher elevations and mid 30s in the Valley.

Saturday is mostly cloudy with spotty light snow showers and a high of 44 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Sunday is more seasonable at 51 degrees for the last day of 2023. It does become breezier, with gusts around 25 mph. We’ll be in the mid 30s by Monday morning, with a cooler high of 45 degrees and spotty rain to higher elevation snow showers.

