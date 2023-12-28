Knox County offering free Christmas tree recycling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Christmas in the rear-view mirror, Knox County is preparing to take Christmas trees for recycling from any and all Knox County residents.

The county’s tree recycling program begins after the new year. Throughout the month of January, residents can bring their trees, cleared of all ornaments, lights, wire and other decorations, to drop-off centers at no cost. It’s a free service that also benefits the environment.

The county is planning to reuse the trees to make things like mulch and other soil products, keeping the trees out of landfills. Anyone with an unwanted tree can take it to one of these locations:

Carter Convenience Center – 8815 Asheville Hwy

Dutchtown Convenience Center – 10618 Dutchtown Rd.

Halls Convenience Center – 3608 Neal Dr.

John Sevier Convenience Center – 1950 West John Sevier Hwy

Karns Convenience Center – 6930 Karns Crossing Ln.

Powell Convenience Center – 7311 Morton View Ln.

Tazewell Pike Convenience Center – 7201 Tazewell Pk.

