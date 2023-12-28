Knox County offering free Christmas tree recycling

It’s a free service that also benefits the environment.
Knox County offering free Christmas tree recycling
Knox County offering free Christmas tree recycling(KCTV5)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Christmas in the rear-view mirror, Knox County is preparing to take Christmas trees for recycling from any and all Knox County residents.

The county’s tree recycling program begins after the new year. Throughout the month of January, residents can bring their trees, cleared of all ornaments, lights, wire and other decorations, to drop-off centers at no cost. It’s a free service that also benefits the environment.

The county is planning to reuse the trees to make things like mulch and other soil products, keeping the trees out of landfills. Anyone with an unwanted tree can take it to one of these locations:

  • Carter Convenience Center – 8815 Asheville Hwy
  • Dutchtown Convenience Center – 10618 Dutchtown Rd.
  • Halls Convenience Center – 3608 Neal Dr.
  • John Sevier Convenience Center – 1950 West John Sevier Hwy
  • Karns Convenience Center – 6930 Karns Crossing Ln.
  • Powell Convenience Center – 7311 Morton View Ln.
  • Tazewell Pike Convenience Center – 7201 Tazewell Pk.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA...
Joe Milton to pass on Citrus Bowl, marking start of Nico Iamaleava era
The McKameys in concert
Southern gospel artist Peg McKamey Bean dies days after stroke
Erwin Francisco Rivera Lanza
Gatlinburg man attacked Loudon County sheriff after crashing into cars on I-40, police say
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says (FILE)
Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says

Latest News

Volunteer Assisted Transportation marks 3,000 riders and asks for volunteers
Volunteer Assisted Transportation marks 3,000 riders and asks for volunteers
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks higher elevation snow accumulations versus rain to...
Getting colder with some wintry mix to snow showers on the way
Car fire causes delays on I-40 East Thursday morning.
Car fire causes delays on I-40 East Thursday morning
A car fire on I-40 East near Campbell Station Rd caused significant traffic delays Thursday...
Car fire causes delays on I-40 East Thursday morning