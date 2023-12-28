Major step forward in construction of downtown multi-use stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City and county officials celebrated a milestone in the construction of the new downtown Knoxville multi-use stadium. All of the more than 1,000 tons of steel framing is now in place.

“With the steel structure and framing in place, it’s not so much left to the imagination,” said Eric Vreeland, deputy director of communications for the city.

After years of planning, the venue broke ground in June. Now, roughly two-thirds of the concrete has been poured of the stadium’s total. Vreeland said the stadium will be an amenity, but also a major economic tool.

“It won’t just be a stadium. We think that this will be a catalyst for other private development in East Knoxville throughout extending the Old City and downtown and then out into Magnolia and the warehouse district. So, we think it will be a major redevelopment tool,” Vreeland said.

Vreeland said an independent analysis done by the city found that in 30 years, the project will be a half a billion-dollar investment.

“It’ll be interesting to watch in the coming years. We know that property has been purchased from people with the intent they will be building and investing in the area,” Vreeland said.

Vreeland said the next step in the construction will be building out rooms, seating and other amenities.

Right now, the project is on schedule to begin hosting baseball, soccer and concert events starting in the spring of 2025.

