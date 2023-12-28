New K-9 joins Rockwood Police Department

Meet the newest member of the Rockwood Police Department, K-9 Dexter!
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rockwood Police Department added another member to their force!

K-9 Dexter joined K-9 Officer Charles Haubrich and was trained in narcotic detection.

“This team is committed to our efforts in the Rockwood community to get drugs off our streets,” officials with the department said. “RPD would like to thank each member of the City Council and Mayor Jolly for their unwavering support of our efforts to make our city a better and safer place to raise our families.”

