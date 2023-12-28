Sundance the dolphin dies at Miami Seaquarium

The Miami Seaquarium in Florida on Wednesday announced the death of one of its dolphins,...
The Miami Seaquarium in Florida on Wednesday announced the death of one of its dolphins, Sundance.(Miami Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) – The Miami Seaquarium in Florida is mourning the loss of one of its dolphins.

According to a social media post, the dolphin named Sundance died Wednesday following “precursors of illness” the previous day.

Sundance had been at the aquarium for more than 30 years.

The dolphin was involved in an incident last year when he attacked a trainer during a show.

The Seaquarium said the trainer had accidentally scratched Sundance, which caused him to break away from the routine.

No details about Sundance’s death have been released.

This is not the first loss that the Seaquarium has had to endure in recent months.

The famed orca whale Lolita died there in August after living in captivity since 1970.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA...
Joe Milton to pass on Citrus Bowl, marking start of Nico Iamaleava era
The McKameys in concert
Southern gospel artist Peg McKamey Bean dies days after stroke
Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says (FILE)
Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Erwin Francisco Rivera Lanza
Gatlinburg man attacked Loudon County sheriff after crashing into cars on I-40, police say

Latest News

Knoxville's multi-use stadium is making progress!
Knoxville's Multi-Use Stadium Construction from the Sky
Cher arrives at the premiere of "Chevalier," Sunday, April 16, 2023, at El Capitan Theatre in...
Cher files for conservatorship over son due to alleged substance abuse
A look at those we lost in 2023. (Source: Prefronted/CNN)
2023: Notable deaths
Palestinians walk through the aftermath of the Israeli military raid on Nur Shams refugee camp...
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill dozens of Palestinians, even in largely emptied north