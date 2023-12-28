Volunteer Assisted Transportation marks 3,000 riders and asks for volunteers

Now, Volunteer Assisted Transportation is asking for more volunteers.
Volunteer Assisted Transportation marks 3,000 riders and asks for volunteers
Volunteer Assisted Transportation marks 3,000 riders and asks for volunteers(Unsplash)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer Assisted Transportation, a volunteer-driven service that helps seniors and people with disabilities get around Knox County, is marking more than 3,000 riders since its inception and asking for a little more help.

The service began in 2009, and since then it has helped 3,011 riders. Just from July 2022 through June 2023, the service provided 3,814 trips for 193 riders.

Now, Volunteer Assisted Transportation is asking for more volunteers. Those interested need to have a driver’s license, be over 21 and be able to pass a background and drug check.

Anyone looking to help their community can do so by calling 865-673-5001 or visiting this website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA...
Joe Milton to pass on Citrus Bowl, marking start of Nico Iamaleava era
The McKameys in concert
Southern gospel artist Peg McKamey Bean dies days after stroke
Erwin Francisco Rivera Lanza
Gatlinburg man attacked Loudon County sheriff after crashing into cars on I-40, police say
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says (FILE)
Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says

Latest News

Knox County offering free Christmas tree recycling
Knox County offering free Christmas tree recycling
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks higher elevation snow accumulations versus rain to...
Getting colder with some wintry mix to snow showers on the way
Car fire causes delays on I-40 East Thursday morning.
Car fire causes delays on I-40 East Thursday morning
A car fire on I-40 East near Campbell Station Rd caused significant traffic delays Thursday...
Car fire causes delays on I-40 East Thursday morning