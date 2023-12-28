Volunteer Assisted Transportation marks 3,000 riders and asks for volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer Assisted Transportation, a volunteer-driven service that helps seniors and people with disabilities get around Knox County, is marking more than 3,000 riders since its inception and asking for a little more help.

The service began in 2009, and since then it has helped 3,011 riders. Just from July 2022 through June 2023, the service provided 3,814 trips for 193 riders.

Now, Volunteer Assisted Transportation is asking for more volunteers. Those interested need to have a driver’s license, be over 21 and be able to pass a background and drug check.

Anyone looking to help their community can do so by calling 865-673-5001 or visiting this website.

