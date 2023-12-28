Water main break closes road in Oak Ridge, residents without water

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A water main break closed part of the Oak Ridge Turnpike Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the City of Oak Ridge.

Multiple people in the 100 block of Salem Road were without water as crews with the Oak Ridge Public Works made repairs.

“Salem Road from Oak Ridge Turnpike to South Seneca Road will be closed in both directions until further notice,” officials said. “People living in the area may experience low water pressure, water outages and/or discolored water for the next 8 to 10 hours while crews work to repair the water main.”

Those experiencing issues were asked to contact the public works department at 865-425-1875.

🚧⚠️WATER MAIN BREAK & ROAD CLOSURE ⚠️ 🚧 (Update 3:30 p.m.) Oak Ridge Public Works crews are working to repair a large... Posted by City of Oak Ridge Government on Thursday, December 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.