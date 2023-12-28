Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A worker died after falling from the ceiling of the Gatlinburg Convention Center, according to officials with the Gatlinburg Police Department.

The worker, who was identified as Jeffrey Coker, 66, died after falling while installing lights in the convention center’s ceiling, GPD said. It happened in the Great Hall area, which has a 32-foot-tall ceiling.

Coker worked for The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Union No. 197, GPD said, which had been hired to install stage elements for an upcoming event.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) is investigating the death. Those reports can take as long as 10 weeks to complete.

