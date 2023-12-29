Alcoa police arrest armed robbery suspect
Alcoa police were searching for a suspect who demanded money at gunpoint.
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Alcoa Police Department announced they made an arrest regarding multiple armed robberies.
The suspect demanded money at gunpoint at a local business Friday, according to officials.
“The Alcoa Police Criminal Investigations Division has apprehended a subject linked to two aggravated armed robberies,” officials said. “The subject has also been connected to multiple other crimes in the area.”
