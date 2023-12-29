Alcoa police arrest armed robbery suspect

Alcoa police were searching for a suspect who demanded money at gunpoint.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Alcoa Police Department announced they made an arrest regarding multiple armed robberies.

The suspect demanded money at gunpoint at a local business Friday, according to officials.

“The Alcoa Police Criminal Investigations Division has apprehended a subject linked to two aggravated armed robberies,” officials said. “The subject has also been connected to multiple other crimes in the area.”

MEDIA RELEASE: The Alcoa Police Criminal Investigations Division has apprehended a subject linked to two aggravated...

Posted by Alcoa Police Department on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Hatcher, 49
Maryville man stabs 3 people at Knoxville bar, police say
The Memphis skyline
This city’s population decreased the most in Tennessee over past 5 years, study says
Sevier County Animal Care Center
Sevier County Animal Care Center to reopen after puppy comes down with ‘incurable’ virus
The special education teacher died days after he was hospitalized.
Robertson Co. teacher, father of four, dies after contracting flu
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

Latest News

KPD investigating deadly hit and run on Chapman Highway
KPD investigating deadly hit and run on Chapman Highway
Structure fire in Morristown
Structure fire in Morristown
Paige WX
Feeling colder Thursday with breezy conditions
Paige WX
Clouds with spotty light showers today, a soggier trend ahead