Alcoa police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Alcoa Police Department announced they were searching for an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect demanded money at gunpoint at a local business Friday, according to officials.

“This individual was armed with a black handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous,” officials said. “The suspect was seen leaving the area in a black SUV.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact the department at 865-380-4715.

