Alcoa police searching for armed robbery suspect

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Alcoa Police Department announced they were searching for an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect demanded money at gunpoint at a local business Friday, according to officials.

“This individual was armed with a black handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous,” officials said. “The suspect was seen leaving the area in a black SUV.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact the department at 865-380-4715.

!!!!!!ARMED ROBBERY!!!!! Detectives from the Alcoa Police Department are seeking the publics help with identifying this... Posted by Alcoa Police Department on Friday, December 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.