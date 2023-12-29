Alcoa police searching for armed robbery suspect
Alcoa police are searching for a suspect who demanded money at gunpoint.
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Alcoa Police Department announced they were searching for an armed robbery suspect.
The suspect demanded money at gunpoint at a local business Friday, according to officials.
“This individual was armed with a black handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous,” officials said. “The suspect was seen leaving the area in a black SUV.”
Anyone with information was asked to contact the department at 865-380-4715.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.