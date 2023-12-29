Citrus Bowl starts: Dylan Sampson to make first, Jalen McCollough to make history

Vol teammates make starts with drastically different meanings in Orlando
By John Sartori
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Dylan Sampson and Jalen McCollough take the field as starters for Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl against Iowa, the starts will mean different things for both Vols.

Despite scoring six touchdowns and averaging over five yards per carry this season, Sampson will get his first ever start at Tennessee against the Hawkeyes.

With Jalen Wright and Jabari Small opting out, it opens the door for the Louisiana native to perform on the national stage.

Sampson has been explosive in 2023, opening the season with a four touchdown performance against Virginia in Nashville, and helping lead Tennessee to its only road win of the year against Kentucky.

“I am just blessed. It’s time to go to work. It’s something I’ve been preparing for my whole time here,” Sampson said on Thursday. “Mindset’s been the same, just go out there and be dominant.”

While Sampson will make his first start, defensive back Jalen McCollough will make history with his in the Tennessee secondary.

McCollough is making his 51st start in a Tennessee uniform, the most by any player in the history of Volunteer football.

“Throughout the recruiting process my dad told me to commit to a school, not a coaching staff or a scheme, commit to a school,” McCollough said of his time as a Tennessee prospect. “I fell in love with Tennessee and said this is my home.”

McCollough has made over 230 tackles and 6 interceptions during his time on Rocky Top.

The Vols return to practice tomorrow and will participate in their first bowl week event in Orlando, playing Top Golf on Friday evening.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

