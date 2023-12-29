Clemson stuns Kentucky in Gator Bowl 38-35

The Tigers and Wildcats combined for 42 fourth quarter points in wild finish
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WKYT) — Phil Mafah ran for four touchdowns, including a 3-yarder with 17 seconds to play, and Clemson beat Kentucky 38-35 in a wild Gator Bowl on Friday to finish the year on a five-game winning streak.

Mafah scored three times in a back-and-forth final quarter that saw five turnovers, four touchdowns and five lead changes. Clemson (9-4) outscored Kentucky (7-6) 28-14 over the last 15 minutes.

Cade Klubnik made the play of the game when he connected with Troy Stellato for 16 yards on third-and-18 to set up Mafah’s fourth-down run that moved the chains. Mafah scored three plays later to put the Tigers up for good.

Kentucky had a final chance, but Devin Leary’s first-down pass was intercepted by Justin Mascoll.

Mafah finished with 71 yards on 11 carries. Klubnik completed 30 of 41 passes for 264 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Clemson trailed 21-10 after Kentucky’s Barion Brown returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards. Brown scored three touchdowns three different ways.

Kentucky looked like it would roll from there. But the Wildcats turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions in the fourth.

Clemson took a 27-21 lead on Mafah’s third TD.

Brown responded with a 60-yard TD catch that put UK back out front 28-27. It was short-lived because Will Shipley returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards to set up a field goal. Shipley injured his leg on the play.

But the Wildcats wouldn’t go away. Leary connected with Jordan Dingle for 72 yards on the next play, setting up Ray Davis’ 1-yard scoring run.

Clemson rallied again, though, and ended up celebrating on the field afterward.

