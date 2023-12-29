Cold winds and scattered rain to wintry showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colder air continues to move in, leaving us all with wind chills and some seeing wintry mix to snow showers. Temperatures try to bounce back for the last day of 2023, then colder air and some rain to snow showers return for the first week of 2024.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s cloudy this morning, with a few flurries possible. We’re starting the day around 33 degrees, but it feels colder.

Scattered showers are moving through our area today. Temperatures range from the low to mid-30s in the higher elevations and around 41 degrees in Knoxville, but it feels colder. This also impacts the types of precipitation. A wintry mix to some snow showers are likely along the Plateau, mountains, and parts of Southeastern Kentucky. In the valley, it’s cold rain showers. Winds gust up to 15 to 20 mph, making it feel like the 30s all day!

Tonight, scattered showers continue but as Knoxville drops to 33 degrees we could see some sleet to light snow mix in by the morning but that’s falling with no impact. Snow will accumulate in the Smokies, and light to moderate snow showers can lead to isolated slick back roads on the Plateau, where there is a Winter Weather Advisory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The clouds linger all day Saturday, with scattered rain to sleet and snow early but becoming isolated in coverage for the afternoon. The Valley can see some wintry mix in the morning. We’ll only top out around 42 degrees on Saturday, and it continues to feel colder.

New Year’s Eve day is seasonable at 51 degrees and mostly sunny, as clouds increase in the evening and a stray rain shower is possible overnight. Then it’s back to highs in the 40s to start 2024!

Citrus Bowl First Alert Forecast (WVLT)

At least the Vols have some warmer weather! In your I’m All Vol Forecast for Tennessee against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in Orlando, Florida and a high around 70 degrees by the end of the game!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we could see some scattered rain to snow showers again Wednesday night to early Thursday.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

