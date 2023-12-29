Donor pays adoption fees for 19 shelter dogs

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With the new year on the horizon, hounds in Pike County are hoping for new homes.

A donor paid the adoption fee for the Pike County Animal Shelter’s 19 adult dogs on Friday with the hope that the overlooked underdogs will be placed with the perfect people to call family.

“We all have a New Year’s resolution. These dogs do as well. What they want is- they want that home,” said shelter volunteer Haley Weddington. “They want to wake up in the morning to a big fresh bowl of food while you’re eating breakfast.”

Several dogs found homes by Friday afternoon. Shelter workers said it means the world to them to see someone stepping up for the most familiar furry faces.

“You can definitely tell that there’s a mood change the longer that they’ve been here. They kind of just get discouraged; they don’t really know why they’re still here because people come and love on them all day, but no one ever takes them home,” said Weddington.

According to Weddington, dogs like Diva, an older pit mix, have spent a lot of time in the shelter. Doing so means they have watched younger pups leave as they stay locked away.

“Diva has been here for a while. She’s reaching the end of her life and she really just needs a home, where someone can love her and just, you know, see it through to the end. Give her some nice belly scratches and a warm blanket, which is all these dogs want,” she said.

Weddington said people often forget that puppies become dogs. She said if folks were to adopt a dog and learn its personality, it may already be the perfect match. Now, with the fees already paid, could be the perfect time to make it happen.

The shelter has plenty of younger pups and cats available as well, but the adoption fees for those animals remain. You can find your own friend Monday through Friday, form 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

