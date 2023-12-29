The do’s and don’ts when using fireworks on New Year’s Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Year’s Eve celebrations are kicking off this weekend and here are ways to make sure when you’re celebrating that you’re staying safe. Many people spend their New Year’s Eve with friends and family and like to start the new year with a bang, meaning lots of fireworks.

Bill Sharp is the manager of Dixie Lee Fireworks in Loudon County, where it’s legal to sell and shoot fireworks.

“So typically people that shoot fireworks on New Years Eve want to go out and shoot one big item and then come back in at the strike of midnight so we sell a lot of the big like single fuse items that will shoot multiple times,” said Sharp.

This is the family stores 75th New Year’s Eve selling fireworks. Sharp said it is one of the busiest holidays of their year.

”Yeah fireworks are completely safe as long as you follow the instructions don’t deviate and always have someone in charge of the fireworks that’s not been drinking, you know and be conscious of your neighbors,” said Sharp.

There are several areas in East Tennessee where it’s illegal to sell and shoot fireworks such as, Knox county and Anderson county. Assistant Chief for Knoxville Fire Department Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News you need to be aware of the dangers if you do plan on using them.

“Fireworks can cause a lot of different problems. Number one: injuries pretty severe injuries we see every time we have a big up tick in firework usages and then the second part is they can start fires,” said Wilbanks.

Wilbanks said usually the weather plays a big role in the amount of calls they get, fortunately we have had some rain recently so it is not very dry. He recommended if you are in areas where fireworks are illegal and you want to report it, do not call the emergency 911 number.

“People will call 911 and we do ask people to not actually call 911 emergency number, but to call the 865-215-4010 number to report any firework usages,” said Wilbanks.

Dixie Lee Fireworks will be open New Year’s Eve for anyone wanting last-minute fireworks, Sharp said they will be open as late as the last customer comes in.

