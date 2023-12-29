FAA investigating helicopter crash in Blount County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a helicopter crash in Blount County near Walland, FAA officials confirmed to WVLT News Friday.

According to the FAA, the Bell 206 helicopter landed in a field around 2:40 p.m. after the pilot reported engine issues. There were six people on board the helicopter, which is owned by RotorPro LLC, the FAA said.

WVLT News spoke with a representative for RotorPro, who said the pilot had to make an emergency landing, and all passengers and the pilot were safe.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash, but the FAA is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.