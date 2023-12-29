First pediatric flu death of season reported in Tennessee

It wasn’t immediately clear where the child died.
Influenza.
Influenza.(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A pediatric death associated with influenza has been reported in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The death was reported in the latest weekly flu statistics from the health department. The death is being reported amid a flu outbreak in the Nashville area.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the child died. We’ve reached out to the health department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says (FILE)
Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says
Ben tracks snow *flying* at times Friday and Saturday
Cold air, rain to a wintry mix and snow arrive Friday
Stock photo
Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, sexually abusing 12-year-old girl
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.

Latest News

Ben tracks a milder New Years Eve
Scattered rain and snow showers linger into Saturday
Diva is waiting for her forever home.
Donor pays adoption fees for 19 shelter dogs
Fireworks photo from Garrison Reisner
The dos and don’ts when using fireworks on New Year’s Eve
Alcoa police are searching for a suspect who demanded money at gunpoint.
Alcoa police searching for armed robbery suspect
WVLT Logo
WVLT News to air 5:00 p.m. newscast digitally