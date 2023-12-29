Kentucky man defends actions from jail after missing teen found inside trap door

Zackary Jones says he thought he was simply helping an 18-year-old, but police say his involvement with the 16-year-old was illegal on many fronts.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MCKINNEY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect accused in a bizarre rape case that spans several states is giving his side of the story from jail.

Zackary Jones is accused of multiple counts of rape and other charges. Police say a teenager from North Carolina who was missing for weeks was found with him at a Lincoln County home.

He claims from jail he was helping the girl. The girl’s family says that is far from the case.

Jones is facing more than 30 different charges, including rape, but from the Pulaski County jail, he says he met the girl online and was told she was 18. He says he went to North Carolina to help her.

“Her grandma kicked her out. She didn’t appear to be that age (16). She had all kinds of piercings,” Jones said.

However, the 16-year-old girl’s grandfather, Eugene Baughman, says she ran away from her grandmother and then met up with Jones.

“She started taking her privileges away from her, her phone and stuff. That’s when she got mad and left. She would not come back home,” said Baughman.

Baughman says they lost complete communication with her for weeks. She was reported missing in early December.

“I was thinking she was dead,” Baughman said.

Instead, the girl was with Jones in Kentucky. Police say they found her Christmas Day inside a trap door hidden under a rug in the bedroom.

“She hid on her own free will. She was actually in the bed when police officers first came in there,” said Jones.

“I don’t think he was rescuing anyone. I think he was trying to find another person to victimize,” said Baughman.

Police also say Jones admitted to giving the girl drugs and tried to destroy drug paraphernalia in front of officers.

The 16-year-old victim was returned to her grandmother in North Carolina.

