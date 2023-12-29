Knoxville family reflects on losing their cat and apartment during Christmas day fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While families across East Tennessee were opening presents and enjoying Christmas with loved ones, a family in Knoxville was in the midst of receiving life-changing news.

“We woke up on Christmas around 6:30 to our friend who lives in the same building frantically calling us letting us know that our apartment was on fire,” said Matt Millsaps.

The fire destroyed almost everything Millsaps and his husband Chris Martin owned and forced them to leave their apartment due to the damage.

While Millsaps and Martin weren’t home at the time, their three cats were. Two of them were able to be rescued, but their third cat Madeline didn’t make it out.

“It’s a pit in the stomach, heart drop, kind of situation,” said Millsaps.

For now, the couple are living at a friend’s apartment in the same complex while they try to figure out what’s next.

The two cats that survived were expected to make a full recovery while the family raises money to help cover the vet costs.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

