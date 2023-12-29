Knoxville family reflects on losing their cat and apartment during Christmas day fire

Matt Millsaps and Chris Martin are staying with family now after a fire destroyed their apartment Christmas morning.
Matt Millsaps and Chris Martin are staying with family now after a fire destroyed their apartment Christmas morning.
By Sam Luther
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While families across East Tennessee were opening presents and enjoying Christmas with loved ones, a family in Knoxville was in the midst of receiving life-changing news.

“We woke up on Christmas around 6:30 to our friend who lives in the same building frantically calling us letting us know that our apartment was on fire,” said Matt Millsaps.

The fire destroyed almost everything Millsaps and his husband Chris Martin owned and forced them to leave their apartment due to the damage.

While Millsaps and Martin weren’t home at the time, their three cats were. Two of them were able to be rescued, but their third cat Madeline didn’t make it out.

“It’s a pit in the stomach, heart drop, kind of situation,” said Millsaps.

For now, the couple are living at a friend’s apartment in the same complex while they try to figure out what’s next.

The two cats that survived were expected to make a full recovery while the family raises money to help cover the vet costs.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA...
Joe Milton to pass on Citrus Bowl, marking start of Nico Iamaleava era
Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says (FILE)
Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
The McKameys in concert
Southern gospel artist Peg McKamey Bean dies days after stroke

Latest News

Ben tracks snow *flying* at times Friday and Saturday
Cold air, rain to a wintry mix and snow arrive Friday
All of the structural steel framing for the venue is now in place.
Major step forward in construction of downtown multi-use stadium
A water main break cause some Oak Ridge residents to not have water Thursday afternoon.
Water main break closes road in Oak Ridge, residents without water
Meet the newest member of the Rockwood Police Department, K-9 Dexter!
New K-9 joins Rockwood Police Department