Knoxville man indicted on felony boat crash charges

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Loudon County Grand Jury indicted a Knoxville man on felony charges in a Tellico Lake boat crash that happened on July 13, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials announced Friday.

Scott Reasonover, 48, was indicted on felony vehicular assault, four counts of reckless endangerment with a dangerous weapon, boating under the influence and boating under the influence with a child enhancement penalty.

Based on the investigation, TWRA said Reasonover was driving a boat that hit a tube being pulled by another boat, and injured the four people on the tube.

