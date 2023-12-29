Knoxville man indicted on felony boat crash charges

Based on the investigation, TWRA said Reasonover was driving a boat that hit a tube being pulled by another boat, and injured the four people on the tube.
A Loudon County Grand Jury indicted a Knoxville man on felony charges in a Tellico Lake boat crash that happened on July 13, TWRA says
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Loudon County Grand Jury indicted a Knoxville man on felony charges in a Tellico Lake boat crash that happened on July 13, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials announced Friday.

Scott Reasonover, 48, was indicted on felony vehicular assault, four counts of reckless endangerment with a dangerous weapon, boating under the influence and boating under the influence with a child enhancement penalty.

Based on the investigation, TWRA said Reasonover was driving a boat that hit a tube being pulled by another boat, and injured the four people on the tube.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says (FILE)
Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says
Paige WX
Getting colder with some wintry mix to snow showers on the way
Ben tracks snow *flying* at times Friday and Saturday
Cold air, rain to a wintry mix and snow arrive Friday
Stock photo
Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, sexually abusing 12-year-old girl

Latest News

Your headlines from 12/29 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: busy airport travel, missing girl...
Catch Up Quick
Your First Alert Forecast
Cold winds and scattered rain to wintry showers
Matt Millsaps and Chris Martin are staying with family now after a fire destroyed their...
Knoxville family reflects on losing their cat and apartment during Christmas day fire
Ben tracks snow *flying* at times Friday and Saturday
Cold air, rain to a wintry mix and snow arrive Friday