Rickea Jackson returning to full strength as Tennessee prepares for Liberty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Dec. 19, against Wofford, Rickea Jackson did something she hadn’t in over a month. Play.

After appearing in Tennessee’s first two contests against Florida A&M and Florida State, the preseason first team All-SEC selection missed the team’s next eight with a lower leg injury.

The Lady Vols went 4-4 during that stretch, including the program’s first ever loss to in-state rival Middle Tennessee.

In Jackson’s return to the lineup, her impact was immediate. The Senior Forward scored 11 points and added six rebounds as Tennessee put together arguably its best performance of the season with an 85-63 win over the Terriers.

“I feel like they started playing with more grit,” Jackson said of her team during her absence. “At first, it was such a change that they weren’t used to, but as they continued to play with each other they were able to build that chemistry amongst each other.”

Head Coach Kellie Harper was hesitant to say Jackson was “100 percent” before practice on Friday. Concerns remain about the star forward’s conditioning following the month layoff.

Jackson’s second game back from injury comes on New Year’s Eve with a road matchup against Liberty. The Flames are 4-9 on the season, with six losses coming against NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago.

Tipoff on Dec. 31, is set for 2:00 ET.

