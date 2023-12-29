Scattered rain and snow showers linger into Saturday

Meteorologist Paige Noel says cooler air lingers into 2024.
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wintry mix to rain and snow showers linger into the overnight hours and Saturday morning. It’s a cold start to the weekend, but we warm up for New Year’s Eve before colder air moves back in for 2024.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered showers, a wintry mix, and some snow showers linger all day into the overnight hours. It’s feeling like the 30s all day with winds from the southwest 15 to 20 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Plateau and the Smoky Mountains. There is where we could see some light accumulation. The mountains could get a few inches of snow.

Tonight drops to 33 degrees with scattered rain to snow showers lingering into Saturday morning. The scattered rain to sleet and snow becomes isolated by the afternoon hours with highs only topping out near 42 degrees. It’ll feel colder throughout the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine returns for New Year’s Eve with a more mild high of 51 degrees! We’ll be in the 40s around midnight as we head into 2024.

New Year’s Day is back to chilly with highs in the mid-40s with spotty rain to isolated snow showers in the mountains. At least the Vols have some warmer weather! In your I’m All Vol Forecast for Tennessee against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in Orlando, Florida, and a high of around 70 degrees by the end of the game!

Citrus Bowl First Alert Forecast
Citrus Bowl First Alert Forecast(WVLT)

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we could see some scattered rain to snow showers again Wednesday night to early Thursday. Temperatures say in the 40s with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Paige WX
Getting colder with some wintry mix to snow showers on the way

