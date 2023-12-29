Tennessee tornado victims brace for wintry weather ahead of Friday’s snow forecast

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Protecting their homes after the tornado from potential snow and rain expected for Friday is key for several tornado victims in Middle Tennessee.

Many Tennesseans are still dealing with roof damage and torn-down structures. WSMV4 spoke with people in the area about how they’re planning to protect their homes.

“I heard a sound that sounded like a freight train,” said Darrell Wells, a Madison homeowner and tornado survivor.

Wells, an Army veteran, was sitting in his recliner watching TV when a tornado ripped through his home.

“I looked up behind me and the kitchen wall that had fallen in and the roof was gone. And all the way down the hallway was gone,” said Wells.

He’s one of the many tornado victims who have tarps over their roofs in Madison after the Dec. 9 storm. With the potential of snow and wintry mix for Friday, he’s hoping the tarps on the side of his home will shield the precipitation.

“I think that the tarps will protect everything that we need to protect because everything else is in dressers and in boxes,” said Wells.

Parts of Timothy Fuqua’s home in Madison were damaged in the tornado. He hasn’t had any power since the storms and because of the forecast, he’s made other living arrangements.

“Anything that has happened or will happen is all covered,” Fuqua said.

After living through what’s now his third tornado Darrell considers himself blessed.

“Everybody’s stepping up. I’m overwhelmed with everything that has happened since the tornado,” said Wells.

