UPS driver battles icy roads to ensure neighborhood receives Christmas packages

Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in North Dakota, found a way to deliver packages despite...
Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in North Dakota, found a way to deliver packages despite icy conditions in the area.(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Residents in a North Dakota neighborhood received their long-awaited Christmas gifts this week thanks to a delivery driver’s extra effort.

Bismarck’s Highland Acres residents lined up outside the United Church of Christ Thursday evening to get their packages.

UPS driver Alisha Bandle Thomas stopped at the church to hand out the packages amid icy conditions in the area.

Thomas said it has been challenging trying to deliver packages because the roads have been covered in ice.

The delivery driver had a backlog of about 1,400 packages from Wednesday, plus what was delivered Thursday.

She said she wanted to make sure her customers got what they needed, so she made the stop at the church for them to pick up their parcels.

Thomas said she was glad to put a smile on her customers’ faces, especially during the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says (FILE)
Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says
Ben tracks snow *flying* at times Friday and Saturday
Cold air, rain to a wintry mix and snow arrive Friday
Stock photo
Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, sexually abusing 12-year-old girl
Paige WX
Getting colder with some wintry mix to snow showers on the way

Latest News

Kayla Murray’s Christmas this year became a memorable one thanks to playing the lottery.
Woman wins $125,000 while picking up items for Christmas party
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Ohio...
Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes in girls’ sports
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science...
Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com
WVLT Logo
WVLT News to air 5:00 p.m. newscast digitally
The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their...
Mama duck ‘assists’ officers in rescuing her 11 ducklings from storm drain