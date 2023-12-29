WVLT News to air 5:00 p.m. newscast digitally

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s bowl season, and that means WVLT News will be moving to our web platforms to make way for college football!

You’ll be able to track all the top stories of the day as WVLT anchors head to the WVLT News app and website to keep you informed.

Throughout the day, WVLT will be publishing stories on online platforms as well.

