13-year-old missing from Oak Grove, Kentucky

The teen drove her mother’s car to a Nashville gas station and left it there.
Photo of missing 13-year-old Faith Ward
Photo of missing 13-year-old Faith Ward(Oak Grove Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Oak Grove Police Department in Kentucky is looking for a 13-year-old girl who left her home on Christmas Eve in her mother’s car.

Faith Ward, 13, was last seen at a 7-Eleven on Trinity Lane in Nashville. Police said the car was left there.

According to a witness, she was seen entering another vehicle.

“Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being,” Police said. “If you have any information on Faith’s whereabouts, contact the Oak Grove Police Department at 270-439-4602.”

Ward also has her white/tan Chiweenie dog with her.

