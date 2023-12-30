Claiborne Rescue Squad member dies in non-work-related crash

The squad member’s vehicle skidded off the road and hit a tree, according to Claiborne County police.
Claiborne County Rescue member Brianna Marshall
Claiborne County Rescue member Brianna Marshall(Claiborne County Rescue Squad)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, the Claiborne County Rescue Squad lost one of its younger members in a non-work-related crash.

The Claiborne County Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that 19-year-old Brianna Marshall was involved in a crash and died. Sheriff Bob Brooks of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT News that Marshall was driving on a slick road when she skidded off and hit a tree.

According to the Rescue Squad’s Facebook post, Marshall joined the squad last year after graduating from Claiborne High School and was engaged to a fellow Rescue Squad member, Ryan West.

The Claiborne County Rescue Squad Facebook post can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
ELEMENT: FAA logo - Current Logo as of 1/2023
FAA investigating helicopter crash in Blount County
FILE
Four Tennessee lottery players win big after Christmas
Ben tracks snow *flying* at times Friday and Saturday
Cold air, rain to a wintry mix and snow arrive Friday
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says

Latest News

Isolated flurries around for Saturday, then warmer sunshine on Sunday.
Cloudy & cold Saturday
Ben tracks a milder New Years Eve
Scattered rain and snow showers linger into Saturday
Diva is waiting for her forever home.
Donor pays adoption fees for 19 shelter dogs
Fireworks photo from Garrison Reisner
The dos and don’ts when using fireworks on New Year’s Eve
Alcoa police are searching for a suspect who demanded money at gunpoint.
Alcoa police searching for armed robbery suspect