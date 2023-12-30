Cloudy & cold Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a cloudy and cold Saturday ahead for us as temperatures struggle to get out of the 30s for many of us this afternoon.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds hang with us on our Saturday with a few burst of flurries flying around. In the afternoon we should reach around 43 degrees with winds out of the southwest around 10 mph.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy overnight falling back to near 32 degrees for the start of our Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine returns for New Year’s Eve with a more mild high of 51 degrees! We’ll be in the 40s around midnight as we head into 2024.

Citrus Bowl First Alert Forecast (WVLT)

New Year’s Day is back to chilly with highs in the mid-40s with spotty rain to isolated snow showers in the mountains. At least the Vols have some warmer weather! In your I’m All Vol Forecast for Tennessee against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in Orlando, Florida, and a high of around 70 degrees by the end of the game!

Sunshine returns on Sunday. (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.