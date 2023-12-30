Man accused of attempting to kidnap 4-year-old child at Walmart

A Florida man is accused of attempting to take a 4-year-old child away from their family at Walmart. (Source: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities say a man is under arrest after an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart on Friday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Walmart in the Lehigh Acres area about an attempted kidnapping.

According to deputies, the man, later identified as Pablo Pintueles Hernandez, attempted to take a 4-year-old child away from his family while at the store.

Hernandez reportedly grabbed the child’s wrist and forced him to go in his direction before a family member intervened and pulled the child back.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance footage confirmed the man’s actions.

“What this criminal did is incredibly disturbing,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

Authorities responded to Hernandez’s residence within the hour and took him into custody.

Investigators said they found that Hernandez grabbed the child’s wrist, pulled him, and told the boy “Let’s go.” He restrained the child’s movement and directed him to walk with him.

“I never want anyone in Lee County to feel unsafe, especially going on a simple shopping trip,” Marceno said.

Detectives established probable cause to arrest Hernandez for false imprisonment of a child 13 years old and under.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
FILE
Four Tennessee lottery players win big after Christmas
ELEMENT: FAA logo - Current Logo as of 1/2023
FAA investigating helicopter crash in Blount County
Ben tracks snow *flying* at times Friday and Saturday
Cold air, rain to a wintry mix and snow arrive Friday
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says

Latest News

FILE - Tom Wilkinson arrives at the "Denial" premiere on day 4 of the Toronto International...
British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for ‘The Full Monty’ and ‘Michael Clayton’, dies at 75
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Airstrikes hit camps in central Gaza as Biden administration approves new weapons sales to Israel
A neighbor is being called a hero for helping a woman and her son escape a domestic violence...
‘He was trying to get them’: Neighbor helps woman and her son escape abusive man
A Florida man is accused of attempting to take a 4-year-old child away from his family.
Florida man accused of attempting to kidnap a child at Walmart