Police searching for missing 81-year-old man

KPD is searching for missing 81-year-old David Santi
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department asked for assistance in finding a missing 81-year-old man named David Santi.
Santi suffers from dementia and went missing from a home in the 3400 block of Maple Grove Way, according to KPD. Santi was last seen wearing khaki pants, brown loafers and a navy blue jacket and was driving a silver 2013 Honda CR-V with the Tennessee tag BDK7000, according to a KPD post on X.
KPD asked that anyone with information on Santi’s location to call 911.
