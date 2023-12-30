Sunshine returns New Year’s Eve with a colder start to the New Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Changes arrive as we head into Sunday with sunshine making it’s return just in time for New Year’s Eve ahead of a colder start to the New Year. Temperatures will remain below average for much of the week ahead, but thankfully we’re looking at a relatively quiet pattern with more sunshine and clouds mixing.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will slowly begin to break as we head through the overnight and into Sunday morning giving us a partly cloudy start. You’ll want to jacket or the coat as you step out the door with lows falling close to freezing in the valley and upper 20s to lower 30s for the foothills and plateau.

More sunshine is the name of the game heading into Sunday afternoon and will give us the perfect chance to enjoy time outside. High temperatures will rebound into the lower to middle 50s for the afternoon, but we’ll have to deal with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gust approaching 20 to 25 mph at times. It’ll make it feel colder at times with feels like temperatures in the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

For any New Year’s celebrations the weather looks just fine other than gusty winds and a few clouds moving in from time to time. We’ll keep a mix of clouds and sun around for Monday with a few stray mountain snow showers. High temperatures to start the week in the middle 40s with overnights dropping into the lower and middle 30s.

Colder mornings aren’t far away as we return to the middle and upper 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We look to stay mostly dry, outside of a few showers and mountain snow showers Wednesday into Thursday. Keep the coats handy through the week before better rain chances return by next weekend.

A colder start to the New Year (WVLT)

