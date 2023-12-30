THP confirms multiple sobriety checkpoints scheduled in January

Sobriety roadside safety checkpoints are scheduled for Jan. 12 and Jan. 26
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol has announced that it will conduct sobriety roadside safety checkpoints on multiple dates in January.

On Jan. 12, THP will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on State Highway 62 (Oak Ridge Highway) at Karns Valley Road in Knox County and another on Jan. 26 on Northshore Drive west of Concord Road in Knox County.

THP reminds everyone that impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States. THP troopers will be evaluating drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

