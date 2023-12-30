Vols, Hawkeyes team up to give back to the community before bowl game showdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Iowa football teamed up Saturday morning to spend time with over a hundred kids from the Orlando community at Fun Spot America Theme Park.

As the Vols go through the final stages of bowl prep ahead of Monday’s Citrus Bowl, they had the chance to break away from the day-to-day schedule.

Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas highlighted his excitement, “It’s been real fun hanging out with the kids. They just want to have fun, and we’re doing the same thing. The bumper cars were good; we rode another little ride, so it was good. It’s been fun.”

‘’It was fun,” said tight end Jacob Warren. “Any time we get the chance to be around other people, the community, it’s not our community in Tennessee, but to impact people and let them have fun with us and show our character a little bit. You know, just show we’re normal people, we’re normal guys and we like to have a good time. It’s a great opportunity.”

A fun time at Fun Spot for the #Vols and Hawkeyes as they teamed up to spend time with kids in the community! pic.twitter.com/jfMYtvbaNg — Paige Dauer (@PaigeDauerTV) December 30, 2023

For weeks, the team has had a singular focus: end the season with a win over Iowa on New Year’s Day. Saturday gave them a chance to focus on something else.

“It’s real refreshing being able to get away from football but still be able to have fun and be around your teammates. It’s amazing. It’s a true blessing, and I’m having fun,” said Thomas.

For players like 6th-year Warren, this season has been full of lasts. This week is the final last.

“There’s a couple of lasts you go through, last home game, you go through last home practice and stuff. Obviously, having my last class and finished my last assignment. This is my last bowl and it’s cool because I’ve been through a lot here and done a lot in my time here. But I’ve been here a while, and I think it’s time to move on to the next chapter, and give it my best shot and see where I land and see what happens. I’m excited about that,” said Warren.

The Vols now shift their attention back to Monday when they take on Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

