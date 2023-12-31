Becoming a constant companion for Young-Williams Animal Center

How to help out the animal shelter in 2024
YWAC pet of the week
YWAC pet of the week(Evan Lasek, WVLT)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A constant companion is a monthly supporter for Young-Williams Animal Center. Giving donations every month is a way for the center to give all their animals the best possible life until they get adopted.

“This money goes toward some toys. If we got a little room in the ledger you know we can get toys for them. We can get enrichment puzzles, you know splurge on the nicer treats or something,” Josh Holley, a spokesperson for Young-Williams said. “You know it just makes the quality of life that we provide for these animals a little bit better, the more resources we have.”

As a constant companion, you can help the animals with care, toys and gifts, get monthly updates of stories, receive exclusive “paw-parazzi” photos and videos as well invitations to events and recognition on their constant companion page.

There are different values of gifts that can be given:

- $15/month provides microchips for one pet every month

- $45/month feeds one pet every month

- $350/month covers the cost of care for one pet each month

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
FILE
Four Tennessee lottery players win big after Christmas
ELEMENT: FAA logo - Current Logo as of 1/2023
FAA investigating helicopter crash in Blount County
Ben tracks snow *flying* at times Friday and Saturday
Cold air, rain to a wintry mix and snow arrive Friday

Latest News

NEW YEARS EVE IN DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE
Knoxville Police Department prepares for New Year’s Eve festivities
KPD searching for missing man David Santi
Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man
Much cooler as we head into the New Year
Sunshine returns New Year’s Eve with a colder start to the New Year
Sobriety checkpoint: THP
THP confirms multiple sobriety checkpoints scheduled in January
Claiborne County Rescue member Brianna Marshall
Claiborne Rescue Squad member dies in non-work-related crash