Becoming a constant companion for Young-Williams Animal Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A constant companion is a monthly supporter for Young-Williams Animal Center. Giving donations every month is a way for the center to give all their animals the best possible life until they get adopted.

“This money goes toward some toys. If we got a little room in the ledger you know we can get toys for them. We can get enrichment puzzles, you know splurge on the nicer treats or something,” Josh Holley, a spokesperson for Young-Williams said. “You know it just makes the quality of life that we provide for these animals a little bit better, the more resources we have.”

As a constant companion, you can help the animals with care, toys and gifts, get monthly updates of stories, receive exclusive “paw-parazzi” photos and videos as well invitations to events and recognition on their constant companion page.

There are different values of gifts that can be given:

- $15/month provides microchips for one pet every month

- $45/month feeds one pet every month

- $350/month covers the cost of care for one pet each month

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.