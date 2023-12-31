Final year of eligibility leads McCallan Castles to Rocky Top

For transfer McCallan Castles, this year’s bowl game bookends his time on Rocky Top.
KNOXVILLE, TN - November 04, 2023 - Tight end McCallan Castles #34 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN - November 04, 2023 - Tight end McCallan Castles #34 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the UConn Huskies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is in its final stage of preparation for the Citrus Bowl. This game is an important one for several reasons.

For transfer McCallan Castles, this year’s bowl game bookends his time on Rocky Top. The tight end joined the team 12 months ago for the Orange Bowl.

Now, he’ll suit up for his final game in the Orange and White. He’ll also play alongside his closest friend on the team, Jacob Warren.

Castles will also take the field with true freshman Nico Iamaleavea who earlier in the season connected for Nico’s first touchdown pass as a Vol.

