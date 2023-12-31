Game Thread: Lady Vols at Liberty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the final day of 2023, Tennessee looks to win three straight games for the first time this season, travelling to Lynchburg, Virginia to face Liberty. Follow along for updates!

4:51 | FIRST QUARTER | TENNESSEE: 13 LIBERTY: 5

The Tennessee defense was stifling in the early stages of Sunday’s contest. Tennessee forced 4 turnovers in the game’s first 3 minutes, scoring 6 points off them to build an early 10-3 lead.

The Lady Vols also crashed the offensive glass, collecting 6 offensive rebounds before the first media timeout.

END FIRST | TENNESSEE: 25 LIBERTY: 9

After opening the game on an 8-0 run, the Lady Flames settled in offensively, closing the deficit down to six at 13-7 before a Rickea Jackson jumpshot gave the Lady Vols a 15-7 advantage.

Tess Darby’s first three of the game gave Tennessee its largest lead of the afternoon at 18-7.

Tennessee’s hot shooting continued later in the quarter, as Rickea Jackson took advantage of an open look to hit her first three of the day to give the Lady Vols a 22-7 lead. Darby’s second three of the day gave the Lady Vols a 16-point first quarter advantage to close a dominant first ten minutes.

