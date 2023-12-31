Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.
A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.(ATV Hungary / Heti Naplo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LONDON (CNN) - A Holocaust survivor celebrated a milestone birthday.

Lily Ebert turned 100 years old this week.

For the special occasion, Ebert celebrated with her family and friends in London.

King Charles sent her a bouquet of flowers and a letter saying, “Your extraordinary strength of spirit, resilience, and courage is admired more than I can possibly say.”

The Israeli ambassador also paid Ebert a special visit by wishing her a happy birthday.

Ebert is a survivor of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp. She has shared her experiences throughout the years after surviving the Holocaust.

