It’s the final hour before the Citrus Bowl between Tennessee and Iowa

ORLANDO, FL. (WVLT) - The Vols have had a singular focus on the Iowa Hawkeyes for nearly a month. Now, it all comes down to Monday afternoon when the two programs meet inside Camping World Stadium for the Citrus Bowl.

For Tennessee, the team will look a little different with several players gone to the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, or have opted out.

With that movement, it’s created an opportunity for the other players who haven’t seen as much playing time.

“It creates opportunity for guys that maybe have not played a ton on a unit,” said Head Coach Josh Heupel. “They have gotten some reps, probably played a lot of special teams. It is an opportunity for the young guys to take ownership and prove that they are ready to go play at a high level.”

For veteran defense back Jaylen McCollough, his experience in bowl games will be crucial for the younger group.

“Some of the younger guys I just had to learn on them a bit more and get them ready for their opportunity, for this stage. Become more vocal, really more of a team player, team captain. You know just filling the role that coach Banks and coach Heupel want me to fill,” said McCollough.

Heupel continued, “In some ways, those Bowl games are a culmination and a finish to the ‘23 season, but they are also the start and kickoff for a lot of those young guys to ‘24.”

The Citrus Bowl also serves as a springboard, especially for players like true freshman Nico Iamaleava, who will start the first game of his Vol career on Monday.

“It should be good man, you know my first start going up against a top-five defense. You know I am ready for the challenge and I’m ready to go out there and compete with my brothers,” said Iamaleava.

As Nico looks to lead the Vols to a victory, Heupel said he still looks to Joe Milton to be a leader for this team.

“He has been a huge impact on our program for game day on Monday. Be another voice to help Nico as he comes off the sidelines, things that are going on. Being able to help him get ready for the next set and also create positive energy. Besides being the quarterback on the field, throwing the football, making decisions, every other part of his roles that he has had during the course of the year he can still have on the sideline,” said Heupel.

Iamaleava added the impact Milton’s had on his this season, “You know this whole season Joe took me under his wing and I’ve learned so much from Joe, you guys don’t even know. So still having him here with this bowl prep and having him out here in Orlando with us has been fun.”

It’s also a full-circle moment for Heupel as he spent three years in Orlando as the head coach of the UCF Knights.

“This is a great city. My family, myself, we absolutely love living here. A lot of our staff at Tennessee was with us here. It has been great to be back in this city. To the administration, Coach Malzahn at UCF, they were great and allowing us to go practice there,” said Heupel.

Weeks-long preparations come down to Monday at 1:00 p.m. for the Citrus Bowl.

