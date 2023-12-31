Knoxville New Year’s Eve ball doubles in size

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This year’s New Year’s Eve ball is the biggest that Knoxville has seen. It is two times larger than the ones that have been used in the past.

“When we were in Market Square, it was very proportionate. Coming to World’s Fair Park, not so much,” said Kyndra Brewer, director of special events for the city of Knoxville.

Brewer said this year it was time for an upgrade. The new ball has a 12-foot diameter, doubling in size from last year.

The change was a challenge that Shawn Beaulieu, a lighting designer with True Grip & Lighting, said they started working on as soon as they finished last year’s event.

“The other ball was extremely different from this one. We kicked around a whole bunch of different ideas and the best way, the most effective way to get the biggest ball we could get,” Beaulieu said.

The year-round planning far extends just the ball drop. Brewer said it’s a huge collaboration with law enforcement and community partners to put on the New Year’s Eve event each year.

“We love Knoxville. We love our community. We do this for our community. We want families. We want family guests from out of town to come to World’s Fair Park and see the gem that is in the center of our city,” Brewer said.

