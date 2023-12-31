Knoxville Police Department prepares for New Year’s Eve festivities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration as hundreds of people will be gathering at bars on Dec. 31, to ring in 2024. For those partiers going downtown and away from their house, New Year’s Eve brings the challenge of drinking responsibly.

“The main thing that we can’t emphasize enough is that if you’re going to go out drinking, you’re going to enjoy the weekend and celebrate the weekend. Please make sure that you’ve designated a sober ride, and if you haven’t done that, please find a sober ride,” said Scott Erland, the communications manager for Knoxville Police Department. “There’s just really no excuse in this day and age to get behind the wheel. If you’re under the influence.”

KPD warned that if you go out and plan on drinking, make sure you have a safe way home. That could be through a designated driver, rideshare, Uber or Lyft. The department will have more officers patrolling downtown to ensure the safety of the public.

“People should feel and be safe downtown, and we know there’s going to be a lot of events going on downtown, so the two things that we’re really focused on is being where people are, making sure that people can see us to turn into criminal activity,” Erland said. “That and being visible on the roads on those major thoroughfares where people are going to be out in and potentially driving in unsafe, reckless ways.”

Before you go out, planning a ride home beforehand is a great way to ensure that you can get to your destination in a safe manner. Jazmine Lawson, a Knoxville resident said last year for New Year’s Eve, trying to get a ride home while out was difficult.

“It’s going to be very packed, so Uber reserve I think is a very big thing and a really great tip to just make sure that you have a ride home safely,” Lawson said.

