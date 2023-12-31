Oak Ridge police mourning loss of K-9
K-9 Iza died after battling cancer.
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Oak Ridge Police Department announced the death of one of their K-9s.
K-9 Iza started with the department back in April of 2020. She was partnered with her handler, Sgt. Moore.
She was forced into early retirement in August when she was diagnosed with canine cancer.
