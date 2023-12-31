Oak Ridge police mourning loss of K-9

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Oak Ridge Police Department announced the death of one of their K-9s.

K-9 Iza started with the department back in April of 2020. She was partnered with her handler, Sgt. Moore.

She was forced into early retirement in August when she was diagnosed with canine cancer.

“The City of Alcoa and its citizens are indebted to you for your service. You will never be forgotten,” officials said.

It is with heavy hearts that the Alcoa Police Department announces the passing of K9 Iza (retired). K9 Iza, a German...

Posted by Alcoa Police Department on Saturday, December 30, 2023

