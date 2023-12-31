Restaurants giving people the option for a sober New Year’s Eve

Restaurants providing options for an early start to New Year’s resolutions or if you’re participating in Dry January.
Reesearchers say those who participate in "Dry January" see benefits that last well into the...
Reesearchers say those who participate in "Dry January" see benefits that last well into the year.(Pexels)
By Ellie Byrd
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people were probably up late ringing in the new year, but did you know that New Year’s Eve is considered one of the busiest drinking holidays of the year?

Studies show that many people are now choosing to spend their holidays not drinking. WVLT spoke to a Knoxville business who has something for every guest while they’re celebrating.

Chris Williams, Vice President of Operations for Kefi, a restaurant in Old City, said celebrating can look different for everyone.

“New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest days in I would imagine just about every restaurant, but especially for a nice restaurant like Kefi. You know the ambience makes people want to come here to celebrate special occasions,” said Williams.

Williams told WVLT News that when you are a part of your customer’s big moments in life, you need to make sure you can accommodate everyone involved. And for folks choosing not to drink on New Year’s Eve or getting an early start to dry January, he said it’s important to be creative for them.

“Kefi was the first restaurant in which we actually put mocktails on the menu. We had experimented with them a little bit at Café 4 but then when we opened this, we actually gave mocktails their own portion of the menu and we were shocked to find out how well they did,” said Williams.

Dry January has become an annual challenge, and is continuing to grow. It’s a good time to spend the month detoxing after the busy holiday season. But when you’re out with friends and still want a unique drink, Kefi said you shouldn’t have to miss out on creativity.

“You’re still enjoying your friends and the company and celebrating so that gave us an avenue to come up with more creative adventurous mocktails because it was something that the public was embracing. I mean every once in a while we have people that come in and they want the flight experience that all their friends are getting so the bartenders will come up with a flight of mocktails for people to enjoy themselves,” said Williams.

Williams said you can always ask the bartender who is serving you to make any drink into a mocktail option.

Places to grab a mocktail:

1. Vida

2. Kefi

3. The Tern Club

4. The Vault

5. Bella

6. Brother Wolf

7. Maple Hall

8. Osteria Stella

9. Preservation Pub

10. Fly by Night

