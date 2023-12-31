The return of sunshine for NYE, turning colder to start the new year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday brings back more sunshine for the end of 2023 with a new shot of colder air here for the start of 2024.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll be warmer than average for our Sunday as temperatures get into the low 50s for the afternoon. Sunshine will also be more abundant for us on Sunday afternoon.

One thing you will notice are the winds that will be gusting to 20 mph or more through the course of the day.

Heading into your New Years Eve forecast keep the jacket handy for outdoor activities. We’ll fall to near 41 by midnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Citrus Bowl First Alert Forecast (WVLT)

There’s more clouds around for our Monday for a mostly cloudy sky. The new year starts off even colder with temperatures struggling to get out of the mid 40s.

That really is the story for much of the week even with more sunshine. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 20s to near 30 for the most part.

Looking to next weekend, there’s a chance for rain and snow showers off and on both Saturday & Sunday.

Turning colder next week with high temperatures in the mid 40s. (WVLT)

