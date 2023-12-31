Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man

KPD is searching for missing 81-year-old David Santi
KPD searching for missing man David Santi
KPD searching for missing man David Santi(Knoxville Police Department)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department asked for assistance in finding a missing 81-year-old man named David Santi.

Santi suffers from dementia and went missing from a home in the 3400 block of Maple Grove Way, according to KPD. Santi was last seen wearing khaki pants, brown loafers and a navy blue jacket and was driving a silver 2013 Honda CR-V with the Tennessee tag BDK7000, according to a KPD post on X.

Later Saturday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Santi.

KPD asked that anyone with information on Santi’s location to call 911.

