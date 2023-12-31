What you need to know for New Year’s Eve in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches are being made to transform Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park into a huge concert venue for the Music Note for Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

Country music stars Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson and legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, celebrating its 50th anniversary, will headline the event. A 50-minute tribute to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary will kick off the bash.

People are only allowed to enter the mall through six security checkpoints that include metal detectors. You are only allowed to bring a small purse and personal camera, there is a long list of banned items. You cannot bring any drinks inside.

Attendees are also encouraged to plan ahead and have a safe way to get home. MNPD will have sobriety checkpoints around the city.

Gates open to the public at 4:30 p.m. A full schedule can be found here.

People were out watching the preparations on Saturday. One of those is Laura who lives just across the street.

“Seeing these big names that I’ve only ever known through like TV or radio and just seeing them in person feels like - how is this actually happening?” Laura said.

She and her friends were excited to see some of their favorite music stars.

“I heard Blake Shelton was here and my mom has a big crush on him so you know I’m gonna try to give him a wave,” Laura said.

